ALTON - A discussion with Democratic 12th District U.S. House of Representatives candidates Ray Lenzi and Joel Funk is set for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Old Bakery Beer in Alton.

Lenzi and Funk are battling for the Democratic nomination to square off against incumbent Mike Bost. Bost has been a representative for Illinois' 12th congressional district since 2015.

Joshua Young, one of the organizers, said both candidates are from the same side of the fence, so the goal will be to see how the two plan to address issues in the 12th District if elected.

“It will more than likely be a sit-down type of discussion,” Young said. “We want them to sit down in a comfortable debate about topics.”

The public is invited to attend the event.

