EDWARDSVILLE - The trial for Caleb Lendhardt is over. Lenhardt of Bethalto was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Katie Bunt. He allegedly backed his car into a group of people in downtown Alton on July 23, 2018, killing Bunt and injuring Ashely Allgood.

The jury came back Thursday morning hung on whether Caleb Lenhardt was innocent or guilty of first-degree murder or reckless homicide. Both sides started working on a plea deal so that both families didn’t have to go through another trial.

Both sides agreed to a deal around 12:30 p.m. Lenhardt pleaded guilty to aggravated battery for striking Ashely Allgood and received 4 years in Illinois Department of Corrections. He also pleaded guilty to Aggravated DUI to cause great bodily harm or death and he received 10 years or 85 percent on that charge. Both charges will run concurrently.

Lenhardt was taken away in handcuffs by Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

