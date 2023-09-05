ALTON - Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project, Alton Main Street, the Jacoby Arts Center, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the City of Grafton are calling for volunteers to support the Mississippi Earthtones Festival’s 17th annual Great River Clean-Up. The clean-up will take place on Saturday, September 23 to coincide with the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF)’s National Public Lands Day (NPLD). During the clean-up, volunteers will work together to remove litter and debris from the Mississippi River and its shoreline. Community members can register to volunteer at the clean-up at bit.ly/MEFriver23.

“We’re proud to partner with local organizations, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the City of Grafton to host the Great River Clean-Up in an effort to encourage environmental engagement with wild places such as the Mississippi River,” said Christine Favilla, Co-Coordinator of the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois. “To date, the Mississippi Earthtones Festival Great River Clean-Up has removed over 46 tons of trash from the river, and we look forward to working together yet again to ensure the river is clean and healthy for future generations.”

“National Public Lands Day has grown into the largest single-day volunteer event for public lands, and we’re proud to engage the Riverbend community in an event that serves NPLD’s mission to foster a connection between people and the environment,” said Josh Schulte, Natural Resource Specialist and Park Ranger with the Rivers Project Office of the Army Corps of Engineers.

"We are grateful for the dedication and devotion of the Sierra Club for organizing and leading the 17th Annual Great River Clean-Up,” said Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow. “This annual event brings people of all walks of life together to work toward the common goal of keeping our beautiful riverfront clean.”

The Great Mississippi River Clean-up is held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM on September 23, the Saturday following the Mississippi Earthtones Festival. Volunteers will board boats in Grafton at the Lighthouse Park/Public Boat Launch. will receive a free boat ride, lunch, and t-shirt! Sierra Club Illinois will also provide gloves and bags to aid in the trash pick-up. Interested community members can learn more about the river clean-up and register to participate at bit.ly/MEFriver23.

