Durbin Statement On Supreme Court Nominee Judge Ketanji Brown

Judge Jackson was most recently confirmed by the Senate to be Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia by a bipartisan vote of 53-44

CHICAGO – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement after President Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson—former clerk to Justice Stephen Breyer—to be the next Associate Justice on the United States Supreme Court:

“From a strong list of prospective candidates, President Biden has chosen an extraordinary nominee in D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. To be the first to make history in our nation you need to have an exceptional life story. Judge Jackson’s achievements are well known to the Senate Judiciary Committee as we approved her to the D.C. Circuit less than a year ago with bipartisan support. We will begin immediately to move forward on her nomination with the careful, fair, and professional approach she and America are entitled to.”

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, 51, has served on the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit since her bipartisan confirmation in June 2021. Prior to that, Judge Jackson served on the United States District Court for the District of Columbia from 2013 to 2021, and as a Senate-confirmed Commissioner and Vice Chair of the United States Sentencing Commission. Before her appointment to the Sentencing Commission, Jackson was Of Counsel at the law firm Morrison & Foerster LLP (2007-2010); an Assistant Federal Public Defender in Washington, D.C. (2005-2007); and an Assistant Special Counsel on the Sentencing Commission (2003-2005).

Earlier in her career, Jackson worked as an associate at three law firms—the Feinberg Group, LLP (2002-2003), Goodwin Procter LLP (2000-2002), and Miller, Cassidy, Larroca & Lewin LLP (1998-1999). Additionally, Jackson clerked at all three levels of the federal Judiciary—for Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court (1999-2000), Judge Bruce Selya on the First Circuit (1997-1998), and Judge Patti B. Saris on the District of Massachusetts (1996-1997). Born in Washington, D.C. and raised in Miami, Florida, Jackson earned her B.A. magna cum laude from Harvard University in 1992 and her J.D. cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1996.

Judge Jackson has been confirmed by the Senate to three different positions: On June 14, 2021, the Senate confirmed Jackson to be United States Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, by a bipartisan vote of 53-44; on March 23, 2013, the Senate confirmed Jackson to be United States District Judge for the District of Columbia, by voice vote; and on February 11, 2010, the Senate confirmed Jackson to be a Member of the United States Sentencing Commission, by voice vote.

Duckworth Statement on President Biden’s Nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today issued the following statement after President Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a lifetime appointment as a U.S. Supreme Court Justice:

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is one of the most impressive individuals nominated to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States in our nation’s history. Her extensive background and wealth of experience is why the U.S. Senate has voted three times to confirm her to previous appointments, most recently with a bipartisan majority—that I was proud to join—confirming Judge Jackson to serve on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

“If confirmed, Judge Jackson would also be a historic selection, becoming the first-ever Black woman to serve on the highest court—and the first Justice with experience serving as a federal public defender—bringing with her an important perspective that has been ignored for far too long in this country. Under Senator Durbin’s leadership of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I am confident that she will receive a fair, thorough and timely confirmation hearing, and I look forward to reviewing Judge Jackson’s most recent rulings on the D.C. Circuit and meeting with her to discuss her nomination.”

Lt. Governor Stratton’s Statement on the Nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson

CHICAGO — Today, Ketanji Brown Jackson made history as the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, inspiring women and girls across the nation.

We watch with great pride as she not only shatters through glass ceilings but paves the way for others’ voices to be heard. Jackson has dedicated her career to upholding justice for all, showing us that anything is possible when we use our gifts and expertise to uplift and speak truth to power.

I commend President Joe Biden for his commitment to ensure the diverse ideas and experiences of our nation are represented on the highest court through his nomination.

As the first Black woman elected Lt. Governor of Illinois, I understand the weight of responsibility, the joy, and the determination that comes with being a first. We work so we will not be the last — so that our passion and our narratives always have a seat at the table where decisions are made.

We now hope that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson be confirmed in a timely manner. The time is now to add one of the brightest legal minds to the highest court in the land.

