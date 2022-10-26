WOOD RIVER - The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, a nonprofit organization that rescues Mustang horses, hosted a Music Trivia Blast fundraiser last Friday, Oct. 24 at the Wood River Moose Lodge. Cora Miller, director of promotion and development with the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, said the event was a big success and that they had a “full house.”

She attributed the event’s large turnout to “good marketing” and her appearance on Our Daily Show on Riverbender.com.

“We had a full house - I would say every seat we planned on was filled,” Miller said. “I think the good marketing, and also the podcast we did, really encouraged people to buy their tickets ahead of time and that worked out beautifully.”

Big Papa G was the host for the evening, and Miller said he did a phenomenal job. The prizes and gift baskets were also well-received by attendees.

“He is always a hit with the crowd. He keeps the spirit of the Mustang alive throughout the whole evening,” Miller said. “People just want to gallop around and have fun and they applaud, and they loved the baskets. We had a lot of really cool things donated to us this year.”

One such prize basket was a “From Maine With Love” basket, featuring authentic items from Maine like lobster bisque and clams. Other donated prizes included a gift certificate to the Cracker Factory’s penthouse, a gift certificate to Best Western Premier, and many more.

Miller said she’d like to thank everyone who attended for their time and support.

“I know that people have a lot of choices about what they do with their discretionary time and money, and I can’t tell you how deeply we appreciated them choosing us to come out to this event and spend the evening with us and to donate,” Miller said. “It means more than anybody can really know.”

While an exact amount is not yet known, Miller said she expects the event raised thousands of dollars, which will help continue the sanctuary’s Mustang rescue efforts and help keep the horses warm this winter.

“One of the issues for wild horses and Mustangs in captivity is hay. When it gets really, really cold, that’s how they keep warm. They need hay and that keeps them fueled,” Miller said. “The hay stocks can be diminished if we have an extremely brutal winter.”

She added that these funds also help with the sanctuary’s veterinary bills, costs for continuing their field operations to grow their hay, costs for transporting horses for rescue, and maintaining certain standards required for the corrals.

Miller said she’d like to thank the event’s “Round Sponsors,” who sponsored each round of the music trivia competition. Those sponsors are as follows: Round 1: Claywell Financial

Round 2: Phillips 66

Round 3: Trish Cook

Round 4: WBGZ

Round 5: Halpin Music

Round 6: Town & Country

Round 7: Dave & Cora Miller

Round 8: Freer Auto Body

She also thanked the members of the Friends of the Sanctuary Committee, who volunteered to work day and night helping make the event a success - Miller said the event would not have been possible without them. Those committee members are Trish Cook with Everywhere an Entertainer, Jill Moon with The Telegraph, Jason Hill, Best Western Premier General Manager Patty Rotermund, Nancy Wilson with Fancy Nancy Boutique on Main in Grafton, former STL Regional Airport Director Dave Miller, and Angela Gambino.

Miller also mentioned she would highly recommend the Wood River Moose Lodge #1349 to anyone looking to host events, as their staff was also very helpful. Their address is 730 Wesley Drive in Wood River.

To find out more about the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, visit their website at legendarymustangsanctuary.org, or schedule a tour of the sanctuary by calling one of the owners, Kathy, at (618) 616-8875.

