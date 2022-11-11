ALHAMBRA - The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, a nonprofit organization and horse sanctuary for Mustangs, is hosting a lunch to show appreciation for veterans, active duty service members, and first responders. The lunch will be held this Sunday, Nov. 13 starting at 11 a.m. at the sanctuary, located at 10107 Klenke Road in Alhambra, Illinois, 62001.

Cora Miller, director of promotion and development with the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, said there will be lots of food available, including two types of chili and hot dogs, adding that this is a non-alcoholic event.

“We are planning on having some delicious buffalo chili, which is made with very lean buffalo meat - [it’s] delicious,” Miller said. “It’s Buffalo Black Bean Chili and regular chili, and we’re probably going to try and have some cornbread, and try to have a cake in honor of our wonderful service people who work so hard to keep us safe.”

She added that the event is free to veterans, first responders, and active duty service members, as well as their families and the public who wish to show support. She said this is the fourth or fifth year the sanctuary has held this lunch, and they always hold it on the Sunday of Veterans’ Day Weekend.

“We don’t charge anything - this is a free, fun fabulous event for getting out there and meeting our Mustangs,” “We have two amazing babies out there at the sanctuary, which are always a wonderful thing to see, and farm animals … it becomes a really, really special event for those who come. They have a good memory of us, and those who attended in the past always look forward to Veterans’ Day Weekend Sundays.”

Miller added the event is the Sanctuary’s way of thanking service members past and present for their service.

“We always love seeing everybody,” she said. “It’s our chance to say, ‘Thank you,’ recognize them, and to know what heroes they are in our lives.”

Readers who plan to attend this lunch should call Legendary Mustang Sanctuary co-owner Kathy at (618) 616-8875 to let her know in advance how many people are in your party, so that the event organizers can be sure they have plenty of chili to prepare.

To learn more about the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, visit legendarymustangsanctuary.org.

