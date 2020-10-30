CLASS 3A AT NORMAL COMMUNITY

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville junior Ryan Watts and junior teammate Geo Patrylak were on a roll at the Granite City Regional, posting their best times of the season. Watts set a course record with a time of 14:41.14 in winning the individual title, with Geo Patrylak placing second, and both lead a very strong Tigers' lineup going in.

The Tigers are poised for the Normal Community 3A Sectional this weekend at Normal.

The Tigers placed four runners in the top ten, along with senior Drew Stover and junior Ryan Luitjohan. Junior Jacob Grandone is also expected to make a strong contribution for Edwardsville, and juniors Wyatt Erber and Jack Draper can't be overlooked.

Edwardsville and Collinsville advanced to as teams to the Normal Community sectional, which will be held at Normal's Maxwell Park, with the Tigers going through as the winners in last week's regional at Granite City's Wilson Park, and the Kahoks claiming the fifth and final team spot.

Collinsville is led by senior Theo Paxton, who finished eighth at the regional, and freshman Trey Peterson has emerged as one of the up-and-coming runners in the area, coming in 12th at the regional. Senior Axel Muniz has also had solid performances during the season, and junior Brock Cunningham, senior Kevin Varela, junior David Garcia and freshman Andrew Gonski have also made contributions to the Kahoks as well.

Tigers' head boys cross country coach George Patrylak said he was very pleased with the team's performance in the regional and looking forward to the sectional at Normal Community.

He said because of the tremendous performance by his boys last week it is making for some interesting strategy decisions for the team this week. Geo Patrylak recorded possibly the best race of his high school career at Granite City this past weekend, Coach Patrylak said and he looks for more of the same this week at Normal.

