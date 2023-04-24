GRAFTON - The Parks Committee and volunteers conducted a parks cleanup day on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Grafton Parks Committee Chairwoman, Cheryl Rawe, and her husband, Mike, met the volunteers at The Grove Memorial Park at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The goal for the morning was to clean and re-paint the Two Rivers mural painting in the concrete welcome circle at the park entrance. The city provided the paint and equipment and the volunteers quickly organized and started work.

“It is exciting to see all our parks getting cleaned up and revived for the upcoming season,” said Rawe. “Thank you to everyone who has had a hand in making Grafton a beautiful place.”

The Boy Scouts of Troop #59 met at the same time in Mason Hollow Park under the leadership and supervision of Scout Committee Chairman, Ray Hasty. Their mission was to prepare and stain the wooden pavilion in the center of the park. The Scouts quickly erected scaffolding and using portable electric sanders, they started sanding the wood. The noise coming from the pavilion sounded like a nest of angry wasps! The city provided the stain, and the hand sanders were borrowed from numerous people and businesses in town.

“The boys will finish the sanding today,” said Hasty. “We have a second day scheduled to complete the staining. They are enjoying the work.”

If you are interested in serving on the Grafton Parks Committee, call City Hall at 618-786-3344.

Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer

