EDWARDSVILLE - The Friends of Leclaire on Friday announced the 2020 Leclaire Parkfest previously scheduled for Oct. 18 has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"It is with great regret that Friends of Leclaire has canceled the 29th Annual Leclaire Parkfest," Cindy Reinhardt, a spokesperson for the Friends of Leclaire, said.

The Friends of Leclaire, started the festival after the celebration of the Leclaire neighborhood’s Centennial in 1990 as a way to educate the public about Leclaire’s unique history. The festival also provides a venue for local non-profits to earn money spent on worthwhile community projects throughout the year.

Parkfest organizers waited as long as possible with the hopes that the COVID situation would improve, but it now seems highly unlikely that Illinois could possibly progress to Phase 5 before the scheduled date.

"In the interest of safety for all, it was determined that cancellation was necessary," Reinhardt said. "Friends of Leclaire was also concerned about funding the festival since many of their usual sponsors have taken a financial hit with COVID.

"Parkfest organizers look forward to 2021 when Leclaire Parkfest will be held as usual on the third Sunday in October."

For information about the historic Leclaire neighborhood, explore stories on the Friends of Leclaire website at http://www.historic-leclaire.org/ or the Friends of Leclaire Facebook page: Historic Leclaire. For questions about the former Village of Leclaire, call 618-656-1294.

