EDWARDSVILLE - The Leclaire Parkfest on Sunday brought out the Edwardsville community for history, music, food, and fun.

“Leclaire Parkfest has become a tradition for those of us living around the Leclaire area, and for all of Edwardsville as a whole. It’s a very historic occasion for Leclaire, a lot goes into putting it on, and I’ve seen a great response through the many years I’ve been attending,” said Lena Jarvis of Leclaire.

Leclaire Parkfest has been going on for 28 years, an Edwardsville tradition that takes place the third Sunday of October every year. Put on by Friends of Leclaire, a non-profit that works to enhance and celebrate the Leclaire area through historic, social, and architectural heritage. The celebration of the historic district lasts all afternoon long, welcoming attendees with much to do and see.

The history of Leclaire Parkfest was shown through a photo display at the park. Trolly rides were offered through the historic area, the narrated tour spoke of the areas past. A display of vintage cars and tractors was another highlight of the afternoon.

Over 50 booths filled the park, selling various wares, and showcasing different local organizations. Art, clothing, jewelry, and home decor, are just a few of the items for sale in the booths that filled the park. The St. Andrew’s Relay for Life Team hosted a used book sale during the fest, with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.

“I’m happy to be here at the beautiful Leclaire Park, we couldn’t have had a better day for Parkfest, the weather is wonderful. It’s great to see everyone out here, shopping at all of the vendors and enjoying the day,” said Eva Singh, who was selling wares at a booth during Parkfest.

There was plenty for younger attendees to enjoy as well, with face painting, arts and crafts, and games. Many kids also took the trip to Leclaire Parkfest as an opportunity to climb on the playground inside the park.

Food and drinks were offered during the event, giving attendees a chance to sit and enjoy music while they ate. Bands that played at Parkfest included Riverside Jam Trio, The Lodge Brothers, and Greg Silby & Friends. Great live music kept guests hanging around at the park all day long and stopping to try out the many food offerings, run by local non-profit organizations. Crowd favorites were the chili, curly fries, pulled pork, chicken and dumplings, tacos, burgers, brats and a lot more. A beer and wine garden was also hosted at the park by Bin 51.

Proceeds of Leclaire Parkfest benefit community development and Friends of Leclaire and the many activities they put on year round. Leclaire Parkfest was sponsored by TheBANK of Edwardsville - Busey Bank, Cassens - Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep & Ram, Creative Options Graphic Design, INC., Krause Properties, Attorney Keith Short, and Taqueria Z. For more information on Friends of Leclaire, check out their website http://www.historic-leclaire.org