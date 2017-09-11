EDWARDSVILLE - The 26th Annual Leclaire Parkfest will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at Leclaire Park on Hale Avenue in Edwardsville.

The festival features three bands: Dixieland Jazz by the St. Louis Levee Band Trio (Noon – 2:30 p.m.), followed by Bluegrass and other old time folk music from the Lodge Brothers (2:30 p.m.-5 p.m.) at the bandstand.

On the east side of the park, Mike Zanger & Friends will play Americana music (1 p.m.-3:30 p.m).

A Wine and Beer Garden is complimented by a wide variety of delicious festival food provided by local non-profit organizations. Local artisans and crafters will have their work on display and available for purchase. Games, pet adoptions, vintage cars and tractors and other family activities provide something for every age.

The St. Andrew’s Relay for Life Team will host the annual Leclaire Parkfest book sale with thousands of books available at bargain prices. Exhibits of historic photos and narrated trolley tours tell the unique story of the Leclaire National Historic District. For additional information, call (618) 656-1294 or visit the Friends of Leclaire web site at www.historic-leclaire.org.

