EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department hosted a fishing derby at Leclaire Lake Park this past Saturday and more than 80 kids participated.

"A huge thank you to our generous sponsors who make this event possible: Illinois Department of Natural Resources for coming out to the park and going over some fishing tips with the kids, to BJ’s Printable for donating trophies for the winners, to Walgreens for providing volunteers," said Hayley Verheyen, CPRP, recreational activities supervisor for Edwardsville Parks and Recreation.

Most Fish Caught:

1st Place- Jay Neer (106 Fish)

2nd Place- Brayden Winte (93 Fish)

3rd Place- Logan Lambert (84 Fish)

Biggest Fish:

1st Place-AnnaBella DeAvile (7.75 Inches)

2nd Place- Morgan Woelfel (7 Inches)

3rd Place- Andrea DeAvile (6.75 inches)

