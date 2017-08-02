EDWARDSVILLE - Lake Drive from Hale Avenue to Madison Avenue in Edwardsville will be closed for construction of a retaining wall along the Eastern bank of Leclaire Lake beginning Aug. 7, 2017, through Aug. 25, 2017.

Kelller Construction Co. is doing the project. The work will remedy erosion issues along the lake shore, which have since compromised the existing fence and sidewalk along Madison Avenue, David Sirko, P.E., assistant city engineer, said.

Sirko advised motorists to use alternate routes and access to residential properties within closure will be maintained.

“The city appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process,” he said.

Please contact Edwardsville Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

