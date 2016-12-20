EDWARDSVILLE – The "Get to know m.e.” campaign is pleased to announce Leclaire Elementary School as the winner of its Metro-East “Got Spirit” Award Video Contest. On Fri., Dec. 16, Fred Bird, mascot of the St. Louis Cardinals, arrived at Leclaire Elementary School to present the students and faculty with their $5,000 grand prize.

Dr. Cornelia Smith, Principal of Leclaire Elementary School said, “I am glad we decided to participate in the School Spirit Video Contest. It was more fun than we could have imagined and it provided a great opportunity for our school family to work together on an amazing project. The staff and students have some ideas as to how we can best use the money. Some of the initiatives include additional playground equipment, technology and the Leclaire Loves fund, which is a fund that we use to help families experiencing unexpected tragedies. We want the money to benefit as many people and programs as possible.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The video contest was a creative way for schools to show how much school spirit they have and why their school is the best. The contest received over 26 video submissions from elementary and high schools all throughout the Metro-East.

“Get to know m.e.” was created to bring the Metro-East communities together, embracing the people who live and work here and the many attractions that we all share and enjoy. It also showcases the many attractions and lifestyle the Metro-East has to offer for those who live outside of this area.

To view Leclaire Elementary School’s winning video or to learn more about the campaign, please visit http://www.get2knowthemetroeast.com/. You may also follow the campaign on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

More like this: