O'FALLON - Since 1978 Andria’s Steakhouse-O’Fallon, Illinois has touched many lives - from patrons dining at the establishment to employees building roots within their community. Each year members of Andria’s staff take off to spread their wings onto their next adventure after graduating high school. Not only do these graduates leave a mark on the establishment during their time working, but Andria’s has also given them the opportunity to extend their roots in the community.

“Before working at Andria’s, I did not realize how many people that I personally knew would be dining at my tables. I have lived in O’Fallon for most of my life, and being at Andria’s has made me realize how connected I am with my community. Having a job here has shown me that the residents of O’Fallon are my family, and I will be leaving many of the people that have made me the person I am today,” says Jackson Glover, busser with Andria’s.

“Jackson’s work ethic, ability to engage with people, and his dedication have been a blessing to our restaurant,” says Max Kenison, owner, and 3rd generation family member. Jackson plans to attend the University of Southern California on the pre-dental track.

This year Andria’s has eight employees graduating from high school. Many will choose to celebrate this milestone at the place they know best, Andria’s Steakhouse. Andria’s is known for being a special place to create everlasting memories with graduation being one of them.

“My friendships with customers and employees have bloomed drastically over my time working at Andria’s. Through providing my time to bus tables and having the opportunity to sing in the bar on weekends, it’s provided me with an overwhelming sense of knowing that I’m always surrounded by good company,” says Megan You, busser with Andria’s. Megan plans to attend the University of North Carolina – Wilmington (UNCW) and the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill (UNC) under an accelerated degree program studying Management Information Systems, Information Technology, and Political Science.

“We feel lucky to have had such hardworking, intelligent, and driven employees pass through our doors over the years. Each year we hope that in some way we have made an impact on them like they have made on us,” says Larry Kenison, owner.

Andria’s Steakhouse has been family owned and operated since 1978. The restaurant began in a small countryside home and continues to operate in an expanded version of the original home today. Andria’s is known for their warm hospitality and savory steaks. Andria’s Steakhouse is located at 6805 Old Collinsville Rd. O’Fallon, Illinois 62269 and is open from Tuesday-Thursday from 5 pm-9 pm and Friday-Saturday from 5 pm-10 pm.

