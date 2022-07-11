Learn To Make Delicious Ice Cream Dessert Tacos Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. (Recipe from St. Louis Dairy Council) Ice Cream Dessert Tacos Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with ice cream dessert tacos. This dairy treat is not only delicious, but also easy to make! Personalize them by adding your favorite flavors, toppings, and creativity. Prep Time: 10 Minutes Cook Time: 10 Minutes Servings: 6 Ingredients: 2 cups all-purpose flour 3 Tbsp. sugar 1 ½ tsp. baking powder 1 ½ tsp. baking soda 1 ¼ tsp. kosher salt 2 cups milk Article continues after sponsor message 2 large eggs 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted 6 scoops Neapolitan ice cream 1 Tbsp. salted butter Toppings: Chocolate syrup Crushed nuts Fresh strawberries Whipped cream Instructions: For taco shells: Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and kosher salt together in a bowl. Using the whisk, make a well in the center. Pour milk into the well and crack the eggs into milk. Pour melted butter into the mixture. Starting in the center, whisk all ingredients together, moving towards the outside of the bowl, until all ingredients are incorporated. Do not overbeat; the batter will contain lumps. Add milk for desired consistency; batter shouldn't be overly thick for thin shells. The batter can be refrigerated for up to one hour. Heat large non-stick griddle or skillet, preferably cast-iron, over low heat for about 5 minutes. Add salted butter to the skillet. Turn heat to medium low and ladle 1/3 cup batter into skillet. If using a large skillet or a griddle, repeat once or twice, taking care not to overcrowd the cooking surface. After bubbles rise to surface and bottoms brown (about 2 to 4 minutes), turn pancakes over. When both sides are light brown, remove from heat and drape pancakes on wire cooling rack to form a taco shell. Completely cool on rack. For taco filling: Spoon Neapolitan ice cream into taco shells. Top with strawberries, drizzle with chocolate syrup and whipped cream and sprinkle with nuts Note: Substitute your ice cream flavor of choice and favorite toppings, if desired. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending