ALTON - Heart disease remains the leading cause of death among both men and women in the United States. Stroke is the leading cause of disability and the third-leading cause of death.

Unfortunately, heart disease and stroke often go hand in hand. Many of the same risk factors for heart disease, such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes and being overweight, are also risk factors for stroke. And if you have heart disease, your stroke risk increases, too.

The good news is you can take steps to modify many of your risk factors. And some of them are actually fun — such as attending Alton Memorial Hospital’s 18th annual Heart-Stroke Fair. This free, entertaining event is set for Saturday, Feb. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon at Alton Memorial in the lobby, conference rooms and cafeteria. The Heart-Stroke Fair is free to attend, but registration is requested. Please call 1-800-392-0936 to register for the fair and the health screenings.

In addition to visiting tables to learn about the latest information, tools and tests to keep you healthier, you can hear a presentation on “What You Need to Know About Hypertension” from Dr. Trent McDaniel from Family Physicians of Alton at 10 a.m. Everyone who listens to Dr. McDaniel’s talk will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card.

Additionally, free health screenings will be offered including blood pressure and cholesterol screenings. The cholesterol screening will include a full lipid panel with glucose -- total, HDL and LDL cholesterol with ratio and triglycerides. You should be fasting after midnight for this screening. Guests who pre-register will also receive a complimentary boxed lunch from Firehouse Subs.

