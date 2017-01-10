ALTON - Heart disease remains the leading cause of death among both men and women in the United States. Stroke is the leading cause of disability and the third-leading cause of death.

Unfortunately, heart disease and stroke often go hand in hand. Many of the same risk factors for heart disease, such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes and being overweight, are also risk factors for stroke. And if you have heart disease, your stroke risk increases, too.

The good news is you can take steps to modify many of your risk factors. And some of them are actually fun — such as attending Alton Memorial Hospital’s 19th annual Heart-Stroke Fair. This free, entertaining event is set for Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Alton Memorial in the lobby, conference rooms and cafeteria. The Heart-Stroke Fair is free to attend, but registration is requested. Please call 1-800-392-0936 to register for the fair.

In addition to visiting tables to learn about the latest information, tools and tests to keep you healthier, you can hear a presentation on “What You Need to Know About Atrial Fibrillation” from Dr. Amit Noheria from Washington University School of Medicine at 11 a.m. in the cafeteria meeting room. Seating is limited, and free tickets to the presentation will be available when you sign in at registration. Everyone who listens to Dr. Noheria’s talk will also be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card.

Additionally, free health screenings will be offered, including blood pressure and cholesterol screenings, plus lung function tests. Screenings will be from 8:30-11 a.m. in the Wound Care Center, just down the hall from fair.

The cholesterol screening will include a full lipid panel with glucose -- total, HDL and LDL cholesterol with ratio and triglycerides. You should be fasting after midnight for this screening.

There is no pre-registration for the screenings. If you would like to have the screenings, you can pick up tickets when you arrive at registration.

Guests who pre-register will also receive a complimentary boxed lunch from Firehouse Subs.

