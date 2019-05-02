GODFREY – Learn more about personal finance with a new online course at Lewis and Clark Community College this fall.

BUSN 181: Personal Finance explores the fundamental elements of personal financial decisions, and includes an introduction and discussion of the time value of money, spending plans, credit, income taxation, insurance, investments and related concepts.

This 3-credit course is available online this fall, and runs Aug. 26-Dec. 19.

Students pursuing an Associate in Applied Science in Management or a Certificate of Completion for Accounting Clerk can take BUSN 181 as an elective.

Those interested in pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Personal Financial Planning can take the course and transfer to a number of institutions, including Kansas State University, which has a pathway for Lewis and Clark students. The KSU undergraduate degree certifies students to sit for the Certified Financial Planning (CFP) exam.

“A personal financial planning education has a variety of career applications, including insurance, estate planning, retirement planning, wealth advising, real estate and banking, in addition to the personal benefits,” said L&C Associate Professor Jen Bevel.

L&C is currently enrolling students for Summer 2019, Fall 2019, Spring 2020 and Summer 2020. New this year, students can register for all four semesters in a single advisor visit if they choose. To make an appointment, call the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222.

To learn more about the Management program at Lewis and Clark, visit www.lc.edu/program/management. Transfer students can search for the Lewis and Clark bachelor’s degree pathway at KSU at https://go.k-state.edu/pathways

