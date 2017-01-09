GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division is offering a workshop entitled Budgeting Basics, which will analyze multiple approaches to family and personal budgeting to achieve specific goals.

CCL Instructor Jen Bevel will help participants review several plans, while exploring different budgeting styles and hypothetical case studies. Bevel will also facilitate an optional, post-class discussion on participants’ budgets.

“We’ve found that a little education can go along way when it comes to personal budgeting,” CCL Assistant Director Katie Haas said. “Jen’s expertise and enthusiasm are sure to make this short workshop a great value for all who attend.”

Participants can choose from three dates. Each offering will take place from 6-8 p.m. The workshop on Jan. 19 will take place at L&C’s Godfrey campus. The deadline to register is Jan. 13. The workshop on Jan. 25 will take place at L&C’s Edwardsville campus, and the deadline to register is Jan. 20. The workshop on Jan. 30 will take place at L&C’s Carlinville campus. The deadline to register is Jan. 23. The cost for the workshop is $20.

For more information or to enroll, visit www.lc.edu/CCL or call Haas at (618) 468-5750.

