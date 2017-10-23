EAST ALTON – Join the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center to explore wetlands and amphibian conservation from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station.

November’s Neighbor Night event will focus on the diversity and importance of seasonal and semi-permanent wetlands in the Midwestern United States and current attempts to restore these habitats.

A tour of NGRREC’s LEED-certified facility, located at 1 Confluence Way in East Alton, Illinois, will run from 6-7 p.m. The talk will start at 7 p.m. Visitors are free to come and go as they please throughout the event.

“My talk will cover the importance of seasonal wetlands to watershed health as well as wildlife diversity,” Terrestrial Wildlife Ecologist John Crawford said. “Attendees will learn how these seasonal wetlands differ from larger more permanent wetlands and why they lack proper legal protection.”

Crawford will also have some amphibians available for viewing during the event.

“Who doesn’t love frogs?" Environmental Educator Allison Rhanor said. “This month’s Neighbor Night is going to be an awesome one for the entire family. If you’ve been meaning to make it to one of our Neighbor Nights, you’ll not want to miss it.”

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds and their associated communities.

Neighbor Nights @NGRREC take place on the first Tuesday of every month.

“Each month, we pick a different project that one of our staff is working on to share with the public,” Rhanor said. “You can look ahead at future topics on our website and join us for those months that interest you most. Snacks and beverages are also available for our guests.”

To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org. Those with questions about Neighbor Nights can contact Environmental Educator Allison Rhanor at arhanor@lc.edu.

