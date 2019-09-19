GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s East St. Louis Higher Education Center invites the community to attend Careers in Nursing, an informational event, from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Building B Cafeteria at 601 James R. Thompson Blvd in East St Louis.

“Our Careers in Nursing event is meant to inform the community about the plethora of career opportunities in the field and the educational options in their community which can lead to said careers,” said ESTL Higher Education Center Assistant Director LaVeasey Carter. “We also want to clarify the differences in certifications and degrees within the field so individuals can determine which career path is best for them.

“Anyone who would like to know more about any aspect of the nursing field can come and learn from the array of students, current working nurses, employers and college advisors who will be present to answer questions.”

The event will feature information about different nursing careers and how to prepare for nursing school. Tours of the L&C Mobile Health Unit will be given, and participants will have the opportunity to network with schools, organizations and healthcare employers.

“We’re promoting diversity in the nursing careers,” said L&C Nursing Learning Specialist Dawna Egelhoff. “We’ll talk about the opportunities and the steps it takes to becoming a nurse.”

Those with questions can call Administrative Assistant Jacquee Schilling at (618) 468-ESTL.