COLLINSVILLE – Celebrate Leap Year by dining out at the seven locally owned and operated Collinsville restaurants taking part in the city’s inaugural Restaurant Week beginning Friday, Feb. 28 and running for 10 delicious days through March 8.

Fixed price specials are available for lunch and dinner meals and the carefully crafted menus include delicious soups, crispy salads, mouthwatering flour tortillas stuffed with steak and onions, crispy extra large pizzas and more. During Restaurant Week diners can expect $10 lunch specials and $25, or 2 for $25, dinner specials. There are no passes to buy or cards to punch. The event is sponsored by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.

“This is an exciting time for the culinary scene in Collinsville,” said Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “More and more locally owned and operated restaurants are finding a home in the city. What better way to highlight the fresh dining options available than with Collinsville Restaurant Week?”

Article continues after sponsor message

Participating restaurants include: Carisilos Mexican Restaurant, Fazzi’s Bar & Grill, Friday’s South, Mungo’s Italian Eatery, Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, Sloan’s Pub House and The Sandwich Shop Diner. Menus and details on the event can be found at www.CollinsvilleRestaurantWeek.com

With great deals and menus, Collinsville Restaurant Week is an opportunity for locals and visitors throughout the region to try a new restaurant or visit one of their favorites to show their support.

“Restaurant Week really is an opportunity for our local, family-owned restaurants to shine,” Stawar notes. “Each restaurant taking part has worked hard to put together a menu showcasing their specialties while also providing diners with a distinct culinary experience. No one will leave disappointed.”

More like this: