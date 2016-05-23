Name: Leah Mae Chambers

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Catherine Pyatt and Eric Chambers of Godfrey

Birth weight: 6 lbs 5 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time : 8:25 PM

Date: May 17, 2016

Hospital: OSF St Anthony's

Grandparents: Rick Pyatt, Godfrey; Steve Chambers, Cottage Hills; Michelle Morris, Dow; Denise Witt, Dow

Great Grandparents: Elmer & Leola Nolte, Kane

 

More like this:

Jun 17, 2024 - Pritzker Awards $5 Million In B2B Grants For Local Chambers

Sep 23, 2024 - Sen. Harriss to host two ICASH events in Metro East: One In Alton, Another In Caseyville

3 days ago - Chair Durbin Leads Senate Judiciary Democrats In Letter Asking FBI For Complete Evidentiary File In The Investigation Of Matt Gaetz

 