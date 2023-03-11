EDWARDSVILLE - The League of Women Voters of the Edwardsville Area and the NAACP Edwardsville Branch are holding Candidate Presentation Events on March 14 and 15.

Organizers said announcing participating candidates will provide an introduction, and inform voters know why they are running for office and where they stand on important issues facing the office.

On March 16, the League of Women Voters of the Edwardsville Area is holding a public meeting at which Dr. Patrick Shelton will speak about the District 7 School Bond Issue.

EVENT: Candidate Presentation Event Glen Carbon

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 14, 7:00 p.m.

Location: Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 North Main Street, Glen Carbon, IL

Participating Candidates:

Candidates for Glen Carbon Village Trustee:Mark Foley, Nekisha Omotola, and Victor Smith.

Candidates for Glen Carbon Library Trustee: Carla Eliff and Jacqueline Day

Candidates for School Board District 7: Robert “Bob” Paty, Jill Bertels, Lelan R. Olsen

Note: This meeting will be recorded and will be available following on LWVEA and NAACP social media.

Article continues after sponsor message

EVENT: Candidate Presentation Event Edwardsville

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 15, 7:00 p.m.

Location: Wildey Theater, 252 N. Main St, Edwardsville, IL

Participating Candidates:

Candidates for School Board District 7: Robert “Bob” Paty, Jill Bertels, Lelan R. Olsen.

Candidates for Edwardsville Alderperson attending: Ward 3 candidates Andrea Miracle and Clemmescia Jackson; Ward 7 candidates Elizabeth Grant and Shelly Keeven

Note: This meeting will be recorded and will be available following on LWVEA and NAACP social media.

EVENT: League of Women Voters Public Meeting on Upcoming District 7 School Bond Election.

Date and Time: Thursday, March 16, 7:00 p.m.

Location: St. John's United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Road, Edwardsville, IL

Dr. Patrick Shelton, Superintendent of Edwardsville Community School District #7, will present information about the School Bond Issue that will be on the April 4th ballot.

More like this: