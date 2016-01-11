Turner serving as president, Rily serving as chairman

EDWARDSVILLE - The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is beginning the New Year with new board leadership. Members in December unanimously approved five new officers to serve one-year terms, including Mark Turner as the president of the organization. Turner, president of Memorial Hospital, most recently served as the Leadership Council's vice president. Michael Riley, immediate past president, has moved into the role of chairman.

The complete slate of officers chosen includes:

Chairman - Michael Riley, President, Professional Therapy Services, Inc.

President - Mark Turner, President, Memorial Hospital

Vice President - Keith Cook, Market President, Southwest Illinois for Regions Bank in Belleville

Secretary - Dale Stewart, Executive Secretary, Southwestern Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council

Treasurer - Don Vichitvongsa, General Manager of SunCoke Energy in Granite City.

As president of the Leadership Council, Turner will help guide the work of the premier organization uniting the Southwestern Illinois region for economic growth.

"Through its expansive network of 200-plus members, the Leadership Council continues bringing together regional leaders in business, industry, government, education and labor, who share a common desire to position Madison and St. Clair counties for continued growth," notes Turner. "This past year saw terrific progress on many fronts, from accelerating efforts to position our region as a multimodal hub to the continued growth around Scott Air Force Base, as well as the work underway to support our manufacturing base and advance entrepreneurship in our region. With improvements to the Metro East levee system on target for completion in the coming months, and a decision due in March regarding the new location for the NGA headquarters, it's an exciting time for our region. I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated staff and members to keep the momentum going."

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties. The Council works to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region.

