SPRINGFIELD – House Republican Leader Jim Durkin released the following statement on Governor Rauner’s Budget Address:

“I applaud the Governor for proposing a fair, reasonable and balanced budget. It is now time for the General Assembly to come together in a bipartisan manner to do its work and enact a long overdue balanced budget that Illinois taxpayers deserve.”

