GODFREY– Lewis and Clark Community College’s Workforce Education, Solutions and Safety Training (WESST) division is an approved provider for new requirements set by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) is required for individuals seeking to obtain their Class-A or Class-B CDL in order to remain compliant.

According to WESST Director Kathy Willis, the requirements are an effort to standardize driving competencies and safety practices, which varied from state-to-state.

“L&C’s academic commercial driver’s license (CDL) program already includes the ELDT content and practices for those seeking first-time employment as truckers,” Willis said. “That program has eight and 16-week options for the Class A CDL. The training needs for individuals seeking their Class-B CDL can be addressed through the shorter WESST ELDT workshops, generally, in less than a week.”

To qualify for the training, students must be at least 18 years old, a legal United States resident and have a valid non-CDL driver’s license.

To obtain a Class-A or Class-B CDL, students must complete L&C’s ELDT course and pass all ELDT testing, as well as obtain a commercial learner’s permit (CLP) and pass the Class-A or B test through the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles.

For more information on the Class-A CDL program, contact Coordinator Kent Ripperda at (618) 468-5797 or kripperda@lc.edu. You may also contact Trainer/Instructional Trainer/Instructional Planner Joe Turner at (618) 468-5780 or josturner@lc.edu.

To learn more about the Class-B CDL program, contact Associate Director Safety Training Boyd Wells at (618) 468-5780 or WESSTtraining@lc.edu.

To learn about other courses offered by WESST, visit the website at www.lc.edu/Workforce_Training

