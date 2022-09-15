L&C’s WESST Meets New Federal CDL Training Requirements
GODFREY– Lewis and Clark Community College’s Workforce Education, Solutions and Safety Training (WESST) division is an approved provider for new requirements set by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).
Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) is required for individuals seeking to obtain their Class-A or Class-B CDL in order to remain compliant.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
According to WESST Director Kathy Willis, the requirements are an effort to standardize driving competencies and safety practices, which varied from state-to-state.
“L&C’s academic commercial driver’s license (CDL) program already includes the ELDT content and practices for those seeking first-time employment as truckers,” Willis said. “That program has eight and 16-week options for the Class A CDL. The training needs for individuals seeking their Class-B CDL can be addressed through the shorter WESST ELDT workshops, generally, in less than a week.”
To qualify for the training, students must be at least 18 years old, a legal United States resident and have a valid non-CDL driver’s license.
To obtain a Class-A or Class-B CDL, students must complete L&C’s ELDT course and pass all ELDT testing, as well as obtain a commercial learner’s permit (CLP) and pass the Class-A or B test through the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles.
For more information on the Class-A CDL program, contact Coordinator Kent Ripperda at (618) 468-5797 or kripperda@lc.edu. You may also contact Trainer/Instructional Trainer/Instructional Planner Joe Turner at (618) 468-5780 or josturner@lc.edu.
To learn more about the Class-B CDL program, contact Associate Director Safety Training Boyd Wells at (618) 468-5780 or WESSTtraining@lc.edu.
To learn about other courses offered by WESST, visit the website at www.lc.edu/Workforce_Training
More like this: