GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa is holding a pet supply drive to benefit Mandy’s Whine and Bark Grooming and Animal Shelter in While Hall.

The shelter is in need of cat and dog food, cat litter, blankets, collars, toys, puppy pads and cleaning supplies.

The drive will run through Friday, April 15, with drop-off bins located at The Commons Café on the Godfrey Campus and in the lounge of the N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville. For more information about the drive or PTK, contact Elizabeth Grant ateegrant@lc.edu.