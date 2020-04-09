L&C’s Monticello Sculpture Gardens Remain Closed
April 9, 2020 6:02 PM
GODFREY - Although this is the time of year when the Monticello Sculpture Gardens at Lewis and Clark Community College come alive, the college remains closed to all traffic for the duration of Illinois' stay-at-home order.
Many classes are currently underway in an online environment. For updated information about L&C or to enroll, visit www.lc.edu. Photos by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services.