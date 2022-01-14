GODFREY – Two of Lewis and Clark Community College’s tech career programs are going all-in on flexible course offerings to maximize student accessibility.

Program Coordinator Louise Jett said her goal is to convert all the classes in the Graphic Design and Web Design and Development associate degree programs to the college’s new Blendflex format, which allows students to attend courses virtually or in-person, and switch back and forth throughout the semester as needed.

“I’m converting one class each semester and following a cohort of students until the entire program is available in this format,” Jett said.

Owl cameras in the classrooms make it possible for students attending courses virtually to see and interact with the instructor and in-person students via a panoramic live view. In-person students can see and interact with remote students through the Owl’s microphone as the virtual classroom is projected on an overhead screen at the front of the room.

Students are responding well to the new format, which Lewis and Clark introduced in Spring 2021.

“As a chronically-ill, adult student, Blendflex courses enabled me to not only succeed at L&C, but to thrive,” said Graphic Design student Lin Dean. “The flexibility allowed me to care for my health and learning at the same time – something hard to do in traditional learning settings. I now actively seek out classes in the Blendflex format. At any other institution, getting sick like I did last semester would’ve meant withdrawing to save my GPA. Blendflex and Zoom options allowed me to complete the semester with a really high GPA, so I’m eternally thankful! Life isn’t predictable, and Blendflex is a great tool for the modern and disabled student.”

Graphic and web offerings currently available in the Blendflex mode include:

ART-161 Graphic Design I

ART-162 Graphic Design II

ART-262 Graphic Design III

CGRD-144 Adobe Illustrator

CGRD-243 Marketing Creative Portfolios

CGRD-244 Advanced Illustrator

CGRD-264 Computer Graphics Cooperative

MKTG-240 Social Media Marketing

WEB-260 Web Designer Cooperative

Going a step further, Jett is also taking flexibility to the next level through Hyflex courses, which add an online asynchronous option to the Blendflex format.

Students taking Hyflex courses don’t need to attend class during scheduled times if they choose not to. Course materials, lectures and projects are all posted to the virtual classroom in Blackboard, so students can work through the course on their own time, as long as they’re meeting deadlines and participating in the course on Blackboard. Unlike traditional online classes, they can still attend in person or virtually during scheduled class times as they please.

“I am looking forward to creating a truly hybrid learning setting in these programs that includes that important online option,” Jett said. “Eventually, I would like to offer all my courses this way.”

This semester, three courses are available in the Hyflex mode, encompassing in-person, virtual and fully online options:

CGRD-144 Adobe Illustrator

ART-161 Graphic Design I

MKTG-240 Social Media Marketing

“I believe this flexibility will go a long way to support student success,” Jett said. “With these flexible modes, students can choose to participate in whichever way works for them as they move through the programs. We’re meeting students where they are.”

Potential or current students can reach Jett via email.

The Spring 2022 semester begins Tuesday, Jan. 18, but new this year, students can enroll in full-semester courses through Friday, Jan. 21. Summer course enrollment will open Feb. 14, but students can apply online anytime at www.lc.edu/admissions.

To learn more about Blendflex courses available in other programs, ask general questions, or start the enrollment process, call/text the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222.

