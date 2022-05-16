L&C’s 51st Commencement Honors Past While Looking To The Future

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will celebrate its Godfrey Campus’s long history of providing high quality educational experiences by welcoming Monticello alumnae Linda Nevlin and L&C alumnus MiKeith Teague to speak at the 51st Annual Commencement, Wednesday, May 18.

The two will address more than 150 graduates planning to participate in this year’s ceremony, to take place at 6 p.m. at Alton’s Public School Stadium. More than 800 students earning associate degrees, certificates, or both make up the Class of 2022.

“This year, we’re reflecting on the rich history of our campus, while at the same time, looking down the road to how we can build on that foundation and make the next 50 years at Lewis and Clark the best that they can be,” said President Ken Trzaska. “We are honored to welcome these two speakers representing that foundation, and celebrate with the Class of 2022, who represent our future.”

Nevlin grew up in Alton and attended Monticello College from 1957-1959. While there, she embraced the Seven Ideals of a “Monti Girl” – Service, Democracy, Beauty, Dignity, Loyalty, Wisdom, and Friendship. Nevlin was honored to be chosen as the class representative for the Service ideal her sophomore year. The history of Monticello College, which opened in 1838, the Seven Ideals, her education, and her commitment to service set the tone for a lifetime of success in education and professional volunteerism.

Nevlin graduated from the University of Florida with a double major in English and Education. She taught English in the Alton School District at the junior high and high school levels, and taught pre-school after her children were born. Her daughter, Laura (Heil) Shansey, and her son, Jeff Heil, have embraced Nevlin’s commitment to higher education and service. Shansey is the executive director of the Monticello College Foundation. Heil is a Minister in Carrollton, Illinois. Both have been impactful community volunteers throughout their lives.

Eventually, Nevlin's teaching career brought her back to Monticello College, where she taught English, then later worked in the public relations department. After the campus transitioned into Lewis and Clark Community College in 1970, she went to work for Trans World Airlines as a trainer.

Always a “Monti Girl” at heart, she returned to the college campus as the executive director of the Monticello College Foundation, a grantmaking organization established by the Monticello College trustees to carry on the mission of educating women. Nevlin served in this capacity for 20 years, while advancing her volunteering at the same time. Among her service projects were chairing First Night, Alton Community Service League, Zonta and Alton Little Theater. After Nevlin retired in 2016, the board of directors asked her daughter to pick up the mantle. Nevlin now serves on the board of the Monticello College Foundation, continuing her legacies of promoting higher education and community service.

“I feel privileged to be able to speak at commencement,” Nevlin said. “I’m proud to promote the legacy of Monticello that is carried on by Lewis and Clark. It’s important that our students realize that they are the benefactors of 184 years of visionaries who believe that a quality high education changes lives and transforms communities.”

Teague graduated from Lewis and Clark’s Radio Broadcasting program in 2017 and has gone on to make a name for himself as a rising star in his field. Local listeners will know him as a radio personality on 100.3 The Beat and Z107.7 in St. Louis, but he’s also gained popularity on Power 96.1 in Atlanta, Georgia, where he currently resides.

Prior to his move to Atlanta, Teague was a co-host on Z107.7’s Jordan and Kristie Morning Show.

In 2021, he was voted Best Radio Personality for 100.3 The Beat and won Best of the Best DJ and Radio Personality in the Riverbend for The Telegraph and Intelligencer newspapers. He was also named one of Radio Ink’s Class of 2021 30 and Under Superstars, and he was acknowledged as one of the 2022 African American Future leaders in radio.

Teague had the honor of serving as a DJ for the 2019 Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues, and today is the official DJ for the Atlanta Gladiators, Atlanta United and the Atlanta Falcons.

While still in the Riverbend, he DJed at Bossanova Martini Lounge as Keith on Da Beat and even served as a DJ during the finale of the Small Business Revolution Season 3 (2019) at the Alton Amphitheater.

In addition to an Associate in Applied Science in Radio Broadcasting, Teague earned an Associate in General Studies and a Certificate of Completion in Social Media Management from Lewis and Clark.

“I am honored to have been invited to speak at Commencement,” Teague said. “I use the knowledge and skills I gained at L&C every day, and I'm thankful to be able to give back to my alma mater and fellow graduates in this way.”

After Lewis and Clark, Teague went on to earn his Bachelor of Science in Applied Communication Studies at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in Spring 2020.

Guest seating at this year’s event is not limited, and tickets are not required. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, although guests are encouraged to practice social distancing where possible. Guests and graduates needing accessibility accommodations should contact the L&C Center for Access and Accommodations at www.lc.edu/access.

Riverbender.com will livestream the ceremony, which will later be archived to the college’s YouTube channel. To access the livestream, or to find more information about the event, visit www.lc.edu/graduation.

Questions? Call Dean of Student Experience Cherise Jackson at (618) 468-5200 or chdjackson@lc.edu.

