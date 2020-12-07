GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s belated 49th Annual Commencement is moving forward in a virtual format this month to celebrate the achievements of 872 graduates and members of the Class of 2020.

“In these uncertain times, we are so proud of our graduates for their perseverance, grit and determination to fulfill their educational goal with Lewis and Clark,” said L&C President Ken Trzaska. “Being part of the Trailblazer family of alumni is a high honor and each of our graduates should be so proud of their personal achievement.”

The COVID-19 pandemic sidelined the college’s plans for a traditional Commencement ceremony in May 2020, which would have recognized students who completed their studies at Lewis and Clark in the Fall 2019, Spring 2020 and Summer 2020 semesters.

“Many of these students have since moved onto four-year universities and even started their careers under extraordinary circumstances,” said L&C Registrar Heidi Plunkett. “That said, we think it’s important to take this time to celebrate their achievements and let them know how proud we are to call them Trailblazers.”

The ceremony, featuring Trzaska and 2019-2020 Student Trustee April Tulgetske, will premiere live on the college’s YouTube Channel, www.youtube.com/lewisandclarkcc, at 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20. The video will remain available on the channel ongoing after the premiere.

Students who opted to participate in the ceremony submitted photos of themselves to be featured in the video. Faculty and other team members at the college shared well wishes and happy thoughts for the graduates.

“We regret that these students were unable to have the traditional Commencement experience, but we’re hoping to offer them something unique in its place,” Plunkett said.

