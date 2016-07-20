LCCC/USTA Men's Futures Tournament delayed because of storms, rain Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – As of 9:30 a.m., the 19th Annual Lewis and Clark Community College Men’s Futures Tennis Tournament has been delayed this morning due to severe thunderstorms and rain rolling through the area. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Play had been scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Play will begin as soon as possible once the weather breaks. For updates visit www.lc.edu/usta. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending