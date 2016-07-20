GODFREY – As of 9:30 a.m., the 19th Annual Lewis and Clark Community College Men’s Futures Tennis Tournament has been delayed this morning due to severe thunderstorms and rain rolling through the area.

Play had been scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Play will begin as soon as possible once the weather breaks.

For updates visit www.lc.edu/usta.

 