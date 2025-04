LCCC to welcome colleges, military reps to recruit students on Wednesday, March 8 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will welcome more than 38 college and military representatives looking to recruit students from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, in The Commons for Spring Transfer Day 2017. For more information, contact Ann Naylor at (618) 468-5101. Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include:

Army National Guard

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Army Reserves

USAF-Recruiter for L&C

Barnes-Jewish College’s Goldfarb School of Nursing

Blackburn College

Central Methodist University

Eastern Illinois University

Fontbonne University

Franklin University

Greenville College

Hannibal-LeGrange University

Harris-Stowe State University

Illinois College

Indiana Wesleyan University

Lindenwood University – North City Campus

Maryville University

MacMurray College

McKendree University

Missouri Baptist University

Missouri University of Science & Technology

Missouri Western State University

Morehead State University

Murray State University

Quincy University

Saint Louis University

Saint Louis University School for Professional Studies

Southeast Missouri State University

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

St. Louis College of Pharmacy

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Illinois-Springfield

University of Missouri Columbia

University of Missouri-UMSL

Upper Iowa University

Webster University

Western Illinois University

