MELBOURNE, Florida - The Lewis and Clark Community College Trailblazers played their first game in pool play this morning against the Bulldogs of Georgia Military College in the NJCAA Women's Soccer National Tournament and came away a 3-2 overtime win.

The Trailblazers dominated the first half, outscoring the Bulldogs 2-0. The first goal came off the toe of Kassidy Louvall, giving the Trailblazers a 1-0 lead. It wasn't long after when Senate Letsie found the back of the net with 24:15 left to go in the first half.

The second half was a different story when the Bulldogs fought their way back with unanswered goals at 30:28 and 18:01 to tie the game.

At 5:30 in overtime, the Trailblazers brought the game to a close when Letsie sent a perfect pass to Louvall who scored to end the game with a 3-2 win.

The Trailblazers will face Phoenix tomorrow (Nov. 15) at 10 a.m. with the winner heading to the tournament's semi-final round.

