



GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is meeting the changes and challenges in the growing real estate field by offering classes to help individuals enter that career field as brokers.

An individual must pass a total of 75 hours of instruction to take the Real Estate Broker’s licensure exam. Lewis and Clark is offering three different Real Estate courses, all of which are needed for the exam.

Article continues after sponsor message

Real Estate Brokerage (REAL 135-A6) will be offered from 7-9:40 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 24-Oct. 14. Real Estate Transactions (REAL 136-01) will be offered from 9:25-10:40 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 25-Dec. 17, or (REAL 136-B6) from 7-9:40 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 19-Dec. 16. Real Estate Transaction Applications (REAL 137-60) will be offered from 6-9:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Nov. 24-Dec. 15. All three classes are on the Godfrey Campus and will be taught by local real estate professional Kevin Botterbush.

Students must be 18 years old to take the Illinois Real Estate Broker Exam and must possess a high school diploma or equivalent.

Enroll now online at www.lc.edu or by calling the Enrollment Center at (800) YES-LCCC or (618) 468-2222.

For more information about the real estate program, contact Botterbush at (618) 973-1643 or kbotterb@lc.edu.

More like this: