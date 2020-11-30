Dear Trailblazer Community,

As we celebrate Thanksgiving and the holidays, I want to pause and thank you for your renewed commitment to our collective effort and exploration of new opportunities for Lewis and Clark Community College. We have much to be proud of in our history and much to look forward to as a campus team and community.

Over the last two months, our team has embarked in meaningful work towards the advancement of our college — toward establishing a vision and direction for the next 50 years. Soon you will be asked as community stakeholders to participate in our strategic planning work, a process already underway on campus.

As members of our communities that L&C serves, your trust and commitment to the power of education is a reminder of why our work matters, and why our potential as a college is so promising. After all, at the end of each day, our collective work is about creating and improving a remarkable and meaningful student and community experience at Lewis and Clark.

Over my first few months back in Godfrey, I have enjoyed visiting and seeing our campus team members in Zoom meetings and, in some cases, socially-distant meetings on campus, and visiting with legislators, community leaders and many other people across our district who all reflect a genuine and laser-pointed interest in collaboration and advancement of our work together.

I personally appreciate knowing that you each in your own ways, through serenity and grace, are contributing to shaping an even stronger future for Lewis and Clark.

As I shared with our internal team and share with you as members of the Trailblazer family, there is not a day that passes at Lewis and Clark Community College that is not, for me, truly splendid in some way.

As educators at Lewis and Clark, I do believe that we are fortunate to be afforded the opportunity to work in an environment that seeks to create knowledge and to transform people so that our common humanity prevails.

During this time of giving thanks, our hearts go out to all the people, near and far, who are facing difficulties in countless ways.

May we cultivate our global citizenship to find what is needed to restore equilibrium in all our lives.

May you be replenished by the love and senses of affinity that the Thanksgiving holiday represents.

Please stay safe and be well.

Warm regards and gratitude each of you.

“Dr. T”

Ken Trzaska

President, Lewis and Clark Community College

Godfrey, IL

