GODFREY - The Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees voted 4-3 Tuesday night on a motion not to approve Dr. Dale Chapman’s upcoming contract renewal. Dr. Chapman’s contract expires on June 30, 2020.

The LCCC Board will now provide Dr. Chapman with written notice of their intention. The vote took place after numerous individuals spoke prior to a closed meeting session.

A total of 26 individuals spoke in the public comment section of the meeting, 25 in favor of Dr. Chapman, one not in favor.

LCCC Board Member Dwight Werts spoke up after the vote and said he wanted to thank all the supporters who came out to see Dr. Chapman at the meeting in the standing-room-only crowd.

“I would like to thank the 650 members of the Growth Association Board who took ads out in his support,” he said. “This board was always before a non-partisan board who left politics at the door, but the only problem is this new administration has brought politics to the board. I would like to say just remember this when the next election comes around.”

It was asked prior to the vote to table the vote so new board members could have a better understanding of the situation, but that failed.

One person stood and said tonight seemed like “a witch hunt and an ax to grind,” in regard to this vote about Dr. Chapman’s contract. Another who worked at the college said she has great pride in Dr. Dale and thinks the place has a bargain for what he makes and he deserves a raise.

Joan Sheppard, a long-time community activist and a 30-year member of the LCCC Board and prior Alton School Board president and eight-year board member, said: “I have only one thing to say to you when you go into executive session, remember it will take just one of you to do the right thing.”

Several area business leaders and elected officials were present at the meeting. Some of those included:

State Rep. Monica Bristow.

Sam Roberts - Owner of Roberts Motors.

John Keller - RiverBend Growth Association President.

Brant Walker - Alton Mayor.

Mike McCormick - Godfrey Mayor.

State Sen. Rachele Aud Crowe.

Several wore "I support Dale Chapman stickers."

Rep. Bristow, Roberts, Keller, LCCC teacher Diane McDonough, teacher Peter Hussey, and LCCC graduate Ashley Eglehoff were among the speakers in support of Dr. Chapman during open session.

Several Members of the community spoke in the public section to the board to renew Dr. Chapman's contract including:

One person in the public section spoke for the LCCC student body. That person said students benefit greatly from Dr. Chapman’s leadership and his relationship with community members here and statewide has played a large part in that.

“No one can fill Dr. Chapman’s shoes,” the person said. “Excellence is a trickle-down effect. Dr. Chapman and the instructors genuinely care for each student. Politics aside, look beyond the numbers. Dr. Chapman and the faculty are not just an expense, they are more.”

