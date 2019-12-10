GODFREY - The Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees has an item on its Tuesday night meeting agenda to discuss either separation or terminating the contract of President Dale Chapman. The meeting is set to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Trimpe Building at LCCC.

Riverbender.com will broadcast the meeting live.

Click on this link to watch the meeting, starting at 7 p.m.:

http://www.riverbender.com/video/live/details.cfm?id=1124

Article continues after sponsor message

At the end of the LCCC agenda, the last action items are:

Action on the president's employment to either approve or a separation and resignation agreement to terminate the employment.

(Agreement pursuant to Section 9 of his July 1, 2015, - June 30, 2020, - employment contract).

Appointment of an interim president.

More like this: