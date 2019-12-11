SEE VIDEO:

GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees accepted the separation and resignation of President Dale Chapman and named Dr. Lori Artis interim president at the Tuesday night meeting. Artis served a vice president administration at the college.

The executive session ran two hours to contemplate the issue and make the interim selection. The vote was 7-0 on separation and resignation agreement after a lengthy discussion.

A permanent presidential search will now begin.

Dale Chapman did not attend the Tuesday LCCC board meeting.