LCCC Board of Trustees Accepts Chapman Resignation, Names Dr. Lori Artis Interim President
SEE VIDEO:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees accepted the separation and resignation of President Dale Chapman and named Dr. Lori Artis interim president at the Tuesday night meeting. Artis served a vice president administration at the college.
The executive session ran two hours to contemplate the issue and make the interim selection. The vote was 7-0 on separation and resignation agreement after a lengthy discussion.
A permanent presidential search will now begin.
Dale Chapman did not attend the Tuesday LCCC board meeting.