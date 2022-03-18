GODFREY - The FBI’s Springfield Field Office will hold the 2022 Future Agents in Training (FAIT) Academy at Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois, June 21-23.

The FAIT Academy allows students an opportunity to get a comprehensive look into today’s FBI. Students learn from special agents, intelligence analysts, and professional staff about investigative tactics that include gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and assisting with cases in an interactive learning environment.

The program is free of charge and open to high school juniors and seniors who attend school within the FBI Springfield area of responsibility which includes 84 Illinois counties. Deadline for application submission is April 29 by 5 p.m.

“The FAIT Academy builds a bridge of opportunity for today’s young people interested in learning more about careers in the FBI,” said FBI Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge David Nanz. “Now in its fourth year, the FAIT Academy gives students the chance to talk to and learn directly from FBI personnel. Participants are introduced to a variety of career paths available through the FBI and then can tailor their educational choices should they be interested in pursuing those paths. Students attending will get an inside look at the daily workings within the FBI.”

For more information or to apply, go to FBI Springfield’s webpage and look for the section titled Future Agents in Training—Teen Academy. For questions, contact Community Outreach Specialist Brad Ware at wbware@fbi.gov or 217-757-3542. The application, supporting essay, and letter of recommendation must be received by April 29.

