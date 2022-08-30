GODFREY – Three full-time faculty members have joined Lewis and Clark Community College for the 2022-2023 academic year.

“We’re excited to welcome three new professionals to our faculty,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs Sue Czerwinski. “Each will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the classroom and will be a great asset to our students.”

Alicia Bolin, Dental Programs Instructor

Bolin worked at Lewis and Clark as an adjunct before becoming a full-time Dental Assisting and Hygiene instructor in January 2022. She is a graduate of Lewis and Clark’s 1+1 dental program, earning her dental assisting certificate in 2007 and Associate in Applied Science in Dental Hygiene in 2008. Bolin holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, and Healthcare Management and is pursuing a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction. She is dedicated to connecting oral health and overall health, as well as advocating for access to dental care for all populations.

Bernadine Pruessner, Coordinator and Assistant Professor of Child Development and Teacher Education

Pruessner is an author, educator, urban farmer and mother of four. She has over a decade of classroom experience. She was an adjunct at Lewis and Clark before becoming an assistant professor. Pruessner is pursuing a doctorate in early childhood education and holds a Master of Education and a Master of Business Administration. Her teaching certifications include agriculture, elementary education, English language arts, early childhood education, as well as family and consumer science. Pruessner’s favorite quote is from Maria Montessori – “There must be provision for the child to have contact with natures; to understand and appreciate the order, the harmony and the beauty in nature.”

Caleb Stoner, Nursing Instructor

Stoner holds a Master of Science in Nursing, with an emphasis on Nursing Education. He is a graduate of Lutheran School of Nursing and earned his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Central Methodist University. He earned a Master of Science in Nursing Education from Chamberlain College of Nursing. He is currently working on his doctorate in Nursing Education. His background includes experiencing a variety of settings, including leadership roles in emergency medicine and intensive care units, as well as teaching pharmacology at his alumni school. He lives in Bunker Hill with his wife, Megan, and son, Luke.

