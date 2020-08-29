GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College welcomed four new full-time faculty members this fall.

All four replaced former faculty members in programs that demonstrated a need, said L&C Chief Academic Officer Jill Lane.

“We’re really excited for this group,” Lane said.

Associate Professor of Chemistry Megan Stouffer earned a doctorate in organometallic chemistry from Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Gettysburg College. She taught at Lindenwood University-Belleville for five years as an assistant professor, where she was also Faculty Council chair for a year. She previously taught at Washington University as an adjunct professor in the Chemistry department.

“I'm excited to join the Lewis and Clark community,” Stouffer said. “I’m looking forward to helping students develop and accomplish their career goals as well as working collaboratively with the outstanding faculty here at L&C. This semester should bring a few challenges but I'm ready to incorporate some new teaching techniques into the virtual setting.”

Instructor of Chemistry Ben Hutcherson has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Georgetown College and a master’s degree in analytical chemistry from the University of Louisville. He is a former instructor and scientific instrument specialist for the University of Louisville Chemistry department.

Article continues after sponsor message

“As a recent transplant to this area, I’m glad to join L&C,” Hutcherson said. “I am excited about teaching students full time and helping them both to learn and hopefully get excited about my subject.”

Assistant Professor Louise Jett is the new coordinator of the Graphic Design and Web Design and Development programs. She earned her associate degree from Lewis and Clark, a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from Greenville College and her Master of Education in education policy, organization and leadership, with an emphasis in new learning design and leadership, from the University of Illinois.

Jett has worked the past eight years as a media specialist in L&C’s Media Services department and has been an adjunct instructor and advisor of The Bridge student newspaper. Prior to L&C, she worked as the editor of a weekly newspaper and marketing director at a non-profit independent living facility.

“As an L&C graduate, there is a special place in my heart for Lewis and Clark,” Jett said. “Helping others is my passion. Whether advising colleagues or teaching students, I attempt to elicit the best in others and myself. I am absolutely grateful for this opportunity to do so on a grand scale in my new role. An educator at heart, I have dedicated my life to connecting students and colleagues with the resources and knowledge they need to not only live meaningful, successful lives, but also to increase enrollment and further the legacy of Lewis and Clark Community College, which has given me numerous opportunities for which I will always be grateful.”

Associate Professor of Biology Scott Shreve did his undergraduate work in zoology at Miami University in Ohio and his graduate work in entomology at the University of Illinois, where he studied the evolution of asexual reproduction in bark lice. Shreve had visiting teaching positions at two colleges in Kentucky, before teaching zoology and evolutionary biology at Lindenwood University-Belleville for four years before coming to L&C. He has also been active in the Entomological Society of America and the Association of College and University Biology Educators and is on the editorial board of the biology teaching journal Bioscenes.

“As a teacher, I'm excited by the opportunities to grow and improve my teaching skills as part of the Lewis and Clark community,” Shreve said. “As an entomologist, I’m looking forward to bringing my excitement for insects into my zoology and entomology classes.”

More like this: