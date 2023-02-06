GODFREY –The Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6, in the Leclaire Room on the college’s N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville.

“We are proud to be joining forces with the American Red Cross and radio station KLOU Radio 103.3 on this community blood drive,” said L&C Director of Career and Veteran Services Terry Lane. “By taking part in this opportunity to help others, you just might save a life. Please make an effort to attend, and please share this information with your family and friends.”

KLOU Radio hosts Billy Greenwood and Judy Diamond are having a friendly competition to see which one of them can collect more blood. Donors get to decide! And – Billy will be doing a live remote from the drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor Code: Team Billy or Team Judy or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

Walk-ins are always welcome, but scheduling an appointment online helps the Red Cross ensure they have the right number of people and supplies on hand for the drive.

Those who wish to donate can streamline their donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questions.

Please eat and hydrate before donating and be sure to bring a valid photo ID. You must present a valid photo ID to donate.

Donor Giveaway: $10 Gift Card by email from Amazon plus chance to win a trip for 2 to Clearwater Beach, FL. Includes travel, hotel, gift card and more! www.rcblood.org/heart

The Red Cross will also offer sickle cell trait screening at the blood drive.

Anyone with questions can contact Lane at tdlane@lc.edu or at (618) 468–5500. To learn more about L&C Veterans Services, visit www.lc.edu/veterans.

