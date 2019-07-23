GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Veterans Club will host an American Red Cross LIFESAVER Blood Drive from 2-7 p.m., Friday, August 2, in The Commons on L&C’s Godfrey campus.

“We are proud to be working again with the American Red Cross on this LIFESAVER campus and community blood drive,” said L&C Director of Career and Veteran Services Terry Lane. “By taking part in this opportunity to help others, you just might save a life. Please make an effort to attend and please share this information with your family and friends.”

To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor Code: lifesaver or call (800) RED-CROSS. Walk-ins are always welcome, but scheduling an appointment online helps the Red Cross make sure they have the right number of people and supplies on hand for the drive.

All presenting donors will receive a free special edition LIFESAVER t-shirt while supplies last.

Please eat and hydrate before donating and be sure to bring a valid photo ID. Donors must present a photo ID to give blood.

Those with questions can contact Lane at tdlane@lc.edu or at (618) 468–5500.

To learn more about L&C Veterans Services, visit www.lc.edu/veterans.

