

EDWARDSVILLE – The Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, in the Leclaire Room on the college’s N.O. Nelson Campus, 600 Troy Road, in Edwardsville.

“We are proud to be joining forces once again with the American Red Cross on this community blood drive,” said L&C Director of Career and Veteran Services Terry Lane. “By taking part in this opportunity to help others, you just might save a life. Please make an effort to attend, and please share this information with your family and friends.”

To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor Code: LewisClark1 or call 800-RED CROSS.

Walk-ins are always welcome, but scheduling an appointment online helps the Red Cross ensure they have the right number of people and supplies on hand for the drive.

Article continues after sponsor message

Those who wish to donate can streamline their donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questions.

Please eat and hydrate before donating and be sure to bring a valid photo ID. You must present a valid photo ID to donate.

Donors will receive a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt.

The Red Cross will also offer sickle cell trait screening at the blood drive.

Anyone with questions can contact Lane at tdlane@lc.edu or at (618) 468–5500. To learn more about L&C Veterans Services, visit www.lc.edu/veterans.

More like this: