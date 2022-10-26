GODFREY - The Lewis and Clark Community College Athletics Department would like to invite you to a fun night of laughs, high-energy and creative talent brought to you by the Trailblazer student-athletes.

The festivities will begin at 6 p.m., with a mixer (cash bar) in the upper level of the Hatheway Cultural Center. The talent show will begin at 7 p.m. in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

“The athletes have worked hard the past few weeks on their acts, and look to provide you with something that puts a smile on the faces of you and your family members,” said L&C Athletics Director Dr. Cedric Brown. "The idea of the Trailblazer Talent Show is a tenet of the President’s Cup, which is a competition between the 10 athletic programs within the athletic department. Each team will compete in five categories including overall team grade point average (GPA), total team community service hours, team spirit award, Trailblazer Talent Show, and total team fundraising. The team that garners the highest combined point total, will win the inaugural championship trophy."

One student-athlete performer at Friday’s show is Trailblazers baseball player Kalen Reardon. Outside of academics and baseball, Reardon has found music as a way to meditate and decompress from the stresses in the classroom and on the field. At the urging of his teammates, he'll bring his unique and soulful blend of country, folk and pop to the Hatheway stage.

"Not many people know that I do the music thing in my off time, and I've really been trying to develop who I am in that realm," Reardon said. "My teammates and friends have been very supportive and have encouraged me to perform more in front of audiences, so I think the Trailblazers Got Talent show is a great opportunity to put my creative side out there."

Guest MCs for this event are L&C alumni Justin Sims ('09) and John Steen ('08). Justin and John are the personalities of their "Reason 2 Doubt" podcast show, airing weekly (check your available podcast streaming outlets). Please join us this Friday, Oct. 28, to support L&C athletes.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC), allowing members to attend professional development opportunities at other NCAA and NJCAA intercollegiate institutions, fund community service initiatives, host campus activities for student and student-athlete populations, and assist in the procurement of SAAC apparel.

"Providing the student-athletes with networking and professional development opportunities will prove invaluable to the growth and maturation of their leadership skills," Brown said. "We hope to raise enough funds to assist SAAC members in attending local, regional and national intercollegiate SAAC conferences year in year out."

"I believe it is interesting to see athletes out of their element," added Trailblazers softball player and SAAC chapter President Maddie Strieker. "It is always exciting to see what else we can do. As athletes, we always need to be able to adjust and are always kept on our toes, so it's always nice to see how we'll respond. Being out of our element is uncomfortable and being right alongside teammates helps. Teammates can support and teach each other outside of their sports."

For more information on athletics at Lewis and Clark Community College athletics, visit www.lc.edu/athletics.

