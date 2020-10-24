GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Office of Sustainability, along with CJD e-Cycling, will host a community eWaste drive from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, in the Tolle Lane parking lot across from the college’s Godfrey Campus.

Most items will be accepted for free, providing community members with a secure, Earth-friendly option for discarding used electronics.

The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted:

Computers, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)

Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers

Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players

Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.

VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)

Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture

Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment

Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.

Air conditioners, refrigerators and humidifiers

White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.

Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment. (Call to verify equipment.)

Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)

Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.

Old motors, non-PCB type transformers and other electrical equipment

Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items

PCBs (capacitors/transformers/ballast)

Non-ferrous metals

LCD monitors (flat screen)

LCD TVs (flat screen)

TVs (depending on size it will cost $5-$35 for people to recycle CRT, projection, plasma and console TVs)

The following items will NOT be accepted:

Radioactive materials

Alkaline batteries

Light bulbs

Household smoke detectors

Hazardous materials (oil/antifreeze/paint)

Non-electronics (tires/wood/asbestos/office waste/furniture/fiberglass/insulation/roofing/dirt)

Flammable materials

Other hazardous materials (pesticides/oil filters/air bags/lead/mercury switches/fluorescent lights)

Explosives (firearms/ammunition/shells)

DVDs and CDs, cassette tapes, VHS tapes

The following items will be accepted only on a limited basis:

One CRT monitor per tower (CRT monitors without tower will be charged a fee of $5-$35.)

COVID-19 Safety Protocols:

In light of precautions being taken to protect all residents from COVID-19, steps are being taken to minimize contact with site staff. Staff will wear masks and gloves, and will regularly sanitize their hands and the things they use for transactions, using products from the U.S. EPA list.

Safety rules for residents:

In order to ensure the health and safety of all, residents shall follow the below required guidelines. Workers may refuse service if a resident fails to comply with the below rules.

**Materials to be recycled must be in the hatchback area or trunk of the vehicle. Items placed in passenger seats or back seats will not be accepted.

Residents will remain in the vehicle with windows up, and our workers will unload for you.

Residents will unlock/open the trunk from inside the vehicle to allow worker to unload.

Residents must wear a mask. If you have to communicate with event workers or make a payment, you must have your mask on.

All small loose electronics, cables, cords, remotes, etc. must be bagged and tied closed.

Please be patient with event staff and volunteers, as the line will be moving a bit slower than normal in order to ensure an appropriate spacing between workers.

If residents are not comfortable allowing our workers to unload their recyclable materials from their car (the truck or hatch back area) then please do not attend this event.

**Residents under quarantine or isolation protocol are not allowed to attend the event. If you have had COVID-19 in your household, you must be symptom free for at least two weeks before delivering your electronics to a recycling drop-off or event. In addition do not attend the event if you are experiencing the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, sore throat, headache, rigors, myalgia, loss of taste, loss of smell, or have been exposed to someone that has tested positive for COVID-19.

For more information, contact L&C Director of Sustainability Nate Keener at (618) 468-2782 or by email at nkeener@lc.edu.

