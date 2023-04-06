L&C to Hold eWaste Drive April 21-22 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College and CJD E-Cycling will host a community e-Waste event from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, in the Tolle Lane parking lot across from the college’s Godfrey Campus. Most items will be accepted for free, providing community members with a secure, Earth-friendly option for discarding used electronics. The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted: Computers, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)

Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers

Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players

Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.

VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)

Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture

Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment

Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.

Air conditioners, refrigerators and humidifiers

White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.

Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment. (Call to verify equipment.)

Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)

Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.

Old motors, non-PCB type transformers and other electrical equipment

Lead acid batteries

Non-ferrous metals The following items will NOT be accepted: Radioactive materials

Alkaline batteries

Light bulbs

Household smoke detectors

Hazardous materials (oil/antifreeze/paint)

Non-electronics (tires/wood/asbestos/office waste/furniture/fiberglass/insulation/roofing/dirt)

Flammable materials

Other hazardous materials (pesticides/oil filters/air bags/lead/mercury switches/fluorescent lights)

Explosives (firearms/ammunition/shells)

DVDs and CDs, cassette tapes, VHS tapes Article continues after sponsor message The following items will be accepted but with a fee/charge: Depending on size it will cost $5-$35 for residents/businesses/etc. to recycle CRT, Projection, Plasma, flat screen and Console TV’s.

Depending on size it will cost $5-$20 for residents/businesses/etc. to recycle LCD, LED, CRT monitors CJD to collect the fee.

Depending on size it will cost $5-$10 for residents/businesses/etc. to recycle Dehumidifies, mini Fridges, refrigerators. Safety Rules for Residents: In order to ensure the health and safety of all, residents shall follow the below required guidelines. Workers may refuse service if a resident fails to comply with the below rules. Materials to be recycled must be in the hatchback area or trunk of the vehicle.

Residents will remain in the vehicle with windows up, and our workers will unload for you.

Residents will unlock/open the trunk from inside the vehicle to allow worker to unload.

Residents must wear a mask. If you have to communicate with event workers or make a payment, you must have your mask on.

All small loose electronics, cables, cords, remotes, etc. must be bagged and tied closed.

Please be patient with event staff and volunteers, as the line will be moving a bit slower than normal in order to ensure an appropriate spacing between workers.

If residents are not comfortable allowing our workers to unload their recyclable materials from their car (the truck or hatchback area) then please do not attend this event.

Residents under quarantine or isolation protocol are not allowed to attend the event. If you have had COVID-19 in your household, you must be symptom-free for at least two weeks before delivering your electronics to a recycling drop-off or event. In addition, do not attend the event if you are experiencing the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, sore throat, headache, rigors, myalgia, loss of taste, loss of smell, or have been exposed to someone that has tested positive for COVID-19. For more information, contact CJD at (618) 659-9006. This project is undertaken in connection with the settlement of an enforcement action taken by the Illinois Attorney General and the Illinois EPA for alleged violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act and regulations promulgated thereunder. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending